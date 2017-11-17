Disappointment as plans for new cinema in Donegal Town rejected

A Donegal County Councillor has expressed his disappointment over a decision to reject planning permission for a new cinema complex in Donegal Town.

A planning application, including a cinema that would be able to sit over 700 people, a petrol station, shop and restaurant was lodged earlier this year with Donegal County Council.

However it was rejected over grounds that it would increase traffic in and around the town.

Local Cllr Micheal Naughton hopes that a solution can be found in a bid to overturn the decision: