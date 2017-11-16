Glenshane Road, Co Derry remains closed following serious crash earlier

Police are advising motorists that the Glenshane Road near Maghera remains closed in both directions, following a serious road traffic collision earlier today, involving a transit van and a cyclist.

A cyclist in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital. The driver of the other vehicle is not believed to have been injured.

Inspector Andrew Archibald would appeal to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road this morning between 8.10 – 8.30am and may have witnessed this incident, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 225 of 16/11/17.