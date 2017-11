Colleges Division 1

LYIT 9- DIT 0

The LYIT Ladies made it 3 win’s in a row in Colleges Division 1,with a big win over DIT In Letterkenny today with the Goal’s coming from,

Amanda Callaghan, Lauren Cregan, Ashleen McGinness, Nicole Gordon (3), Vanessa McHugh (2) and Zoe McGlynn.