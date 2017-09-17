Richard Kerr takes 2 podiums this weekend at Oulton Park

Richard Kerr took 2 podiums this weekend in his 2 races at Oulton Park in the Motostar Championship. This now means that he has cut Storm Stacey’s lead ahead of him to 11 points.

The 17 year old had 2 solid performances which now sees him with 11 top five finishes and 5 podium places this season.

The final 2 rounds are in Assen in Holland on 29th September to 1st October and then Brands Hatch on the weekend of the 13th-15th October.

Kerr joined Oisin Kelly on Sunday Sport following his fantastic weekend…