Gardai trying to trace man missing from Churchill

Gardai are trying to trace a 46 year old man from Churchill who’s been missing for a number of days.

Jerry O’Donnell was last seen at approximately 6.20am on Wednesday morning last in the Churchill area.

He is described as being 5’ 7’’ tall, of broad build and with short grey hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be travelling in a 05 DL registration white Peugeot Partner van.

Anyone who has seen Jerry or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.