€250,000 Lotto ticket sold in Muff

A Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 has been won by someone who bought theitr ticket in Muff.

Kevin Doherty, owner of the Centra store in the town described the win as potentially a ‘life-changing’ event for the winning ticket holder after storms and floods devastated the area in recent weeks.

He said: “It’s quite an emotional day for us in the store, we’re absolutely over the moon for our customers. Everybody in this part of the country has had to endure a difficult couple of weeks following the recent storms and flooding so this is the good news we all needed this week! Can you imagine what €250,000 would mean to a local family who may be rebuilding their lives with the damage caused by the storms – there’s no doubt about it, it’s absolutely life-changing.”

A National Lottery spokesperson today urged players in North East Donegal to check their numbers to see if they are the holders of the lucky ticket. The numbers are: 09, 10, 25, 33, 45, 46 and the Bonus: 01.

The store would also have a sugnificant cross border customer base.