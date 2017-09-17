Donegal’s first All-Ireland winning team honoured 25 years on

By
admin
-

It is 25 years since Donegal defeated Dublin to claim the county’s first All-Ireland football title.

The winning team were honoured in Croke Park ahead of today’s All-Ireland Football finals, where the victorious team will walk up those same steps that these Donegal men walked up 25 years ago.

