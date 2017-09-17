Donegal’s first All-Ireland winning team honoured 25 years on

It is 25 years since Donegal defeated Dublin to claim the county’s first All-Ireland football title.
The winning team were honoured in Croke Park ahead of today’s All-Ireland Football finals, where the victorious team will walk up those same steps that these Donegal men walked up 25 years ago.
The 1992 All Ireland Football Champions suited by @Magee1866 -more than a brand, the suit of champions#25years #CrokePark #AllIrelandFinal pic.twitter.com/5cR3dSENGe
— Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) September 17, 2017
Members of the 1992 All Ireland team honoured today in Croke Park pic.twitter.com/mF4Wo0CJa3
— Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) September 17, 2017
Members of the 1992 team honoured today in Croke Park pic.twitter.com/jsFKnWMpxV
— Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) September 17, 2017
Members of the 1992 team honoured today in Croke Park pic.twitter.com/fvNT2jZWbl
— Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) September 17, 2017
Members of the 1992 team honoured today in Croke Park pic.twitter.com/3FMxeiNcjL
— Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) September 17, 2017
Members of the 1992 team honoured today in Croke Park pic.twitter.com/6hNGqfb6y6
— Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) September 17, 2017
Members of the 1992 team honoured today in Croke Park pic.twitter.com/7gg9yYiwhi
— Official Donegal GAA (@officialdonegal) September 17, 2017