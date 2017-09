St. Eunan’s lost out to Setanta in the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Final with a 1-16 v 1-08 scoreline.

It was a game that St. Eunan’s started well with 4 early points, but Setanta were able to come back and ended up going 9 points ahead. St. Eunan’s scored a goal to bring it back to 6 points but Setanta were able to see the game out.

St. Eunan’s manager Paddy Flood spoke to Chris Ashmore following the loss and said that Setanta were the better side on the day…