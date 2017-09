Setanta won their first Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Final since 2008 with an eight point win over St Eunan’s in Ballybofey.

Having lost the last three deciders they contested, Setanta made sure this time round with a 1-16 to 1-8 victory over the Catherdral Town.

After the game Chris Ashmore spoke with Setanta Captain Kevin Campbell but first winning Manager Paul Campbell….