Kerr looking to close gap at Oulton Park this weekend

Donegal’s Richard Kerr is chasing down third place in the Motostar class of the British Superbike Championship.

Kerr trails Storm Stacey by 17 points with three rounds remaining, the first of those is this weekend at Oulton Park, east of Chester in England.

The 17 year old is seeking another solid performance which has seen him already take nine top five finishes and three podium places.

The final two rounds are in Assen in Holland on 29th September to 1st October and then Brands Hatch on the weekend of the 13th – 15th October