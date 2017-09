The Government is being urged to give a commitment to retain the Sligo veterinary lab.

The lab caters to farmers in Donegal and the wider North West and if closed, farmers would have to travel to Athlone to avail of services.

A review into the future of the country’s six veterinary labs was set up over 2 years ago however its recommendations are still pending.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon says the delay is deeply concerning: