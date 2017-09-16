GAA Preview: Martin Carney and Eamon Burns look ahead to All-Ireland Finals

In this week’s GAA Preview, we look ahead to the biggest day in the football calendar, tomorrow’s All-Ireland Finals.

Dublin are looking to claim their 3 in a row, and Mayo are looking to avenge last year’s final loss as well as break 66 years of heartbreak in the Al-Ireland Football Championship.

In the Minor Final, Kerry face Derry. The Kingdom are trying to retain their crown, while Derry are taking place in their first Minor All-Ireland final since 2007.

Eamon Burns joins Tom Comack to discuss the Minor Football final between Derry and Kerry…

Former Donegal and Mayo player Martin Carney speaks to Tom about the mood in Mayo’s camp ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated clash…