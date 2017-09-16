Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers Relegation Battle – The Managers

It’s a North-West derby in Finn Park this evening as Finn Harps take on Sligo Rovers in a relegation battle face-off. Harps lie 9th in the table, but Sligo will leapfrog over them with a win in Ballybofey.

Both teams are without key players tonight; Killian Cantwell is suspended for Harps, and Raffaele Cretaro, Michael Leahy, Craig Roddan, and John Russell are all serving one match bans for Sligo. Harps’ manager Ollie Horgan will have to watch the match from the stand as he serves a one match touchline suspension.

Ollie Horgan spoke to Diarmaid Doherty ahead of tonight’s clash, and knows that it’s now or never for his side…

Sligo manager Gerard Lyttle spoke with Ocean FM’s Darragh Cox and he says that his side have been working on their fitness and sharpness coming up to this game…