Donegal comfortably through to All-Ireland Masters Semi-Final

Donegal have reached the All-Ireland Masters Semi-Final following a 7 point win over Cavan in Convoy.

Donegal have to play Antrim in their final game, but 4 wins and a draw so far is enough to see them through at the top of the table.

The home side started much better than Cavan, and led by 1-09 v 0-01 at the break, with Cavan’s point coming late in closing minutes of the half.

Cavan scored 6 points in the second half with Donegal only scoring 2, but Donegal’s dominance in the first half saw them through.