Disappointment as Crana Fest cancelled due to flood destruction

The popular Buncrana based paddle event “Crana Fest” has been cancelled due to the aftermath of recent flood damage along the Crana River.

Donegal County Council and Irish Water have advised that a detailed survey and extensive repair work is needed in response to the damage caused to paths, banks and bridges along the Crana river.

The annual event run by Inish Adventures now in its 9th year has grown in popularity attracting paddlers from all over Europe.

Adrian Harkin of Inish Adventures says it’s a huge blow to the community: