Derry Hurling Championship Final Results – Slaughtneil Champions again

Three Hurling Championship Finals took place in Owenbeg today, with the first having been thrown-in at 12pm.

In the early game, Na Magha claimed the Derry Junior Hurling Championship Title against Coleraine with a 34 point win, 7-17 v 0-04.

The Intermediate final saw Lavey and Swatragh face off, in a game that Lavey led all the way through. Lavey ended up with a 4 point win, 0-16 v 0-12.

The Senior Hurling Championship Final saw Slaughtneil take their fifth title in a row with their 10 point win over Banagher. 2-18 v 0-14 was the final score in that game.