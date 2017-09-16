18 year-old woman killed in single vehicle crash

An 18 year old female has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Fyfin Road between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg.

At around 10am on Saturday morning Police received a report that a car had left the road close to junction of Fyfin Road and Concess Road.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Fyfin Road early on Saturday morning and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any information that can assist police with their investigation to contact local officers in Strabane or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 398 of 16/09/17.

The Fyfin Road remains closed as of Saturday evening.