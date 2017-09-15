Martin McHugh and Angelina Nugent look ahead to the All-Ireland Finals and the 25th Anniversary Celebrations

It will be a big day in Croke Park when All-Ireland Champions Dublin look to retain their crown against a Mayo side who are looking for the first All-Ireland title since 1951.

In the day’s curtain-raiser, Kerry and Derry face off for the All-Ireland Minor Football title.

It’s a big day for Donegal in Croke Park as the All-Ireland winning team from 1992 will be celebrating 25 years from their 4 point win over Dublin.

Martin McHugh and Sports Editor for Midwest Radio Angelina Nugent joined Greg Hughes on the 10 to 1 Show to look ahead to Sunday’s action..