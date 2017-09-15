Key measures for North West discussed ahead of budget

Important measures required for the North West ahead of the upcoming budget have been set out in a key meeting today.

Ibec met with political representatives earlier to discuss planning prorities and the key investment to support the regions future growth.

Ibec North West Regional Director Terry MacNamara says the impact of Brexit will have on the North West cannot be underestimated and preparations need to be made now.

He is urging all Donegal TDs to encourage the Government to strike a fair balance: