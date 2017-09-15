Evidence proves North/South Interconnector can go underground – Carthy

A Midlands North West MEP says international evidence proves the North/South Interconnector can go underground.

The plan is to link Turleenan in Tyrone with Woodland in County Meath, with the line also going through Monaghan and Louth.

Matt Carthy says the Belgian electricity operator Elia is currently developing an interconnector between Belgium and Germany which will be entirely underground, and it’s similar to the one being planned here.

Last week, Mr Carthy led an Irish delegation which met the Belgian company: