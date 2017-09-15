Derry City wins bid to host IASP World Congress 2019

Derry City has been chosen to host the 30th World Congress of the International Association for Suicide Prevention in 2019.

The Derry bid was one of four shortlisted destinations including, Rome, Vienna and Piran (Slovenia).

The five day conference on the 17-21 September 2019 is expected to attract over 600 International delegates to the city and generate an estimated £1.5m to the local economy.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Maolíosa McHugh has pledged his support for the Congress. He said: “I am delighted the city has been chosen to host the IASP world congress and am confident it will deliver an outstanding event. Hosting this hugely important congress will have a major impact on raising awareness of this difficult issue and greatly contribute to the ongoing efforts to tackle suicide and provide help and guidance to those in need of support.”