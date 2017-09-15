An Evening with Seamus Coleman – Irish captain is on the mend

Republic of Ireland captain and Everton player Seamus Coleman was greeted by hundreds of fans for a special fundraising evening in aid of his hometown club, St. Catherine’s, on Friday night at the Blue Haven in Kilcar.

An Evening with Seamus Coleman gave local people the chance to hear the star player speak about the Republic of Ireland’s chances or reaching the World Cup Finals and his time with Everton.

The interviewer on the night was Pauric Byrne and a question and answer session followed.

Coleman, who is recovering from a double leg break, has always had great time for his local club and community.

He is now a role model of many young people. Chris Ashmore spoke to him on the night.