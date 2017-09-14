Student support services available following morning bus crash

The school communities in Raphoe have expressed their relief that no students were seriously hurt in this mornings bus crash.

20 students had a lucky escape when the bus they were travelling to school in collided with a van at Carrickmore, between St Johnston and Lifford at approxinately 8.15am.

Gardai are continuing their investigation this evening and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Dr Martin Gormley, Director of Schools, Donegal ETB has advised that support services will continue to be available to students over the coming days: