New initiative launched to support advanced manufacturing in the North West

A North West Centre for Advanced Manufacturing has been launched this week, .

The €8.5 million EU funded initiative is a collaboration bringing together eight companies and four academic institutions, including LYIT. The aim is to deliver 15 world leading research projects as part of what’s been termed an Advanced Manufacturing Super Cluster.

The initiative is being led by Catalyst Inc., the new name for the Northern Ireland Science Park, which coordinates the Innovation Centre at Fort George in Derry.

Director of Finance at Catalyst Philip McGuire says it has the potential to generate thousands of high level jobs across the North West and further afield…………