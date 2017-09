Housing and a tax cut for middle income earners are the focus of the Fine Gael pre-Dáil meeting in County Tipperary.

The party has gathered ahead of the Budget next month for its first major meeting since its leadership contest.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says while he expects the current government to run for another year and a half – the party is election ready.

But Government Chief Whip Joe McHugh says its not something on his mind: