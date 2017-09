Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers will both be without some key players for Saturday’s big north-west derby game at Finn Park.

The Donegal side will be without Kilian Cantwell who is suspended while Sligo Rovers will have to field without experienced striker Raffaele Cretaro, Michael Leahy, Craig Roddan, and John Russell, all of whom are also serving a one game ban.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan, meanwhile, will also have to watch from the stand and not the dug-out as he is serving a one game suspension.