A Midlands North West MEP says the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator is ‘incredibly engaged’ when it comes to Ireland’s situation in the Brexit negotiations.

With the next round of Brexit talks delayed for a week, Mairead McGuinness, a vice president of the European Parliament, met with Michel Barnier during this week’s plenary session.

She says Mr Barnier is consulting widely with Irish MEPs on Brexit, and all agree it’s the British government’s responsibility to come up with workable solutions………….