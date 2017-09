A Glenties area Councillor says significant progress is being made on improvements to the stretch of N56 road from Dungloe to Glenties.

Two phases are complete, with tenders in for phase three between Kilkenny and Letterilly. Work on that phase should start by the end of the year.

Cllr Terence Slowey says preparations are under for the next two sections to be done, the first between Dungloe and Meenacarn Bends, and the other from Letterilly to Kilraine……..