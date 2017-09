Road works are getting underway in Letterkenny tonight with motorists being warned that it may some disruption.

Donegal County Council’s contractor will be carrying out Night Works Resurfacing along Pearse Road and Canal Road on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th September between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Traffic management , including signed diversions, will be in place.

Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.