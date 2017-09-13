Audio update – Extensive damage to organ after break-in at Christ Church

The organ at Christ Church in Derry has been extensively damaged in a break in over the past number of days.

The break-in was discovered by a member of the parish team who called to the church last evening. Police were alerted, and scenes of crime officers carried out a detailed forensic search of the building.

It’s believed those responsible broke into the church through one of the stained glass windows, and then smashed a panel behind the organ, used broken glass to cut parts of the mechanism.

The glass is believed to have come from bottles of altar wine which were smashed.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe says this appears to have been an act of wanton vandalism.

In a Facebook post, the church organist pointed out that the organ in Christ church is regarded as one of the most beautiful organs in all of Ireland. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but it will be of action for the foreseeable future.

The attack has been widely condemned, with Christ Church’s Rector Archdeacon Robert Miller inviting people to attend worship on Sunday morning next at 11 o’clock as an act of solidarity.

Earlier today, he spoke on the Ten to One show with Greg Hughes……..