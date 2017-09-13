Dramatic rise in number of patients awaiting outpatient procedures at LUH

Serious concern has been raised after what’s been described as a dramatic increase in the number of patients awaiting outpatient procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures show that as of the end of August, the overall number of patients awaiting treatment at the hospital has risen by more than one thousand compared to patient numbers at the start of the year.

The data is contained in the latest publication from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says it’s clear that the Government is not tackling the ‘crisis’: