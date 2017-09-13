Breaking: Applications open for flood crisis scheme for farmers

It’s been confirmed that flood-hit farmers can now apply to the aid package announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, last week.

The deadline for applications is Friday September 29th to facilitate a speedy process of requests.

Government Chief Whip and Donegal Minister Joe McHugh has been reassured that the application process has been simplified to bring about a quick turnaround:

Meanwhile, over 200 farmers attended a special flood meeting in Inishowen which was organised by the IFA last night.

The Donegal IFA Chairman Michael Chance says some concerns still remain surrounding the scheme: