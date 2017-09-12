Three new suicide prevention resources launched in Donegal

Three new suicide prevention resources have been launched in Donegal by the National Office for Suicide Prevention.

The initiative is part of World Suicide Prevention Week and includes a poster outlining the key services and phone numbers to contact in a mental health crisis, a GP Patient Pathway for those experiencing a suicidal crisis and a family information pack to be issued when a loved one is admitted to the acute psychiatric unit.

The resources are the latest developments from the Connecting for Life Donegal suicide prevention action plan.

Suicide Rescourse Officer with the HSE Ann Sheridan has been outlining what they hope to achieve: