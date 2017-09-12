Meeting to highlight need for Gaeltacht investment gets underway in Donegal tonight

A special action plan forum is taking place later tonight in Donegal to highlight the need for investment in Gaeltacht areas.

There will also be an opportunity to discuss the current work being done in the Gaeltacht, including issues like language planning and the policy on Gaeltacht education.

It’s part of a series of forums organised nationwide by Conradh na Gaeilge and it’s getting underway at 8pm in An Chrannóg Gaoth Dobhair.

General Secretary at Conradh na Gaeilge Julian de Spainn was speaking on the 10 to 1 show earlier: