Kevin Deery has joined the management team of SSE Airtricity League side Sligo Rovers.

The ex Institute boss and Derry City player, who has been appointed the number two of Gerard Lyttle, took his first training session last night with the ‘Bit O’Red’.

Deery has been out of work since he left Institute in May.

His first competitive game in the dug out will be against Finn Harps this Saturday at Finn Park where they visit Harps in a north west derby relegation battle.