Donegal Manager announcement is now expected early in October

As Rory Gallagher settles down to life in managing Fermanagh, the void left by the Erne County native in Donegal is expected to be filled at next month’s October County Committee Meeting.

The three candidates, Declan Bonner, Cathal Corey and Shaun Paul Barrett met with the selection committee for a second time on Sunday evening and it’s understood they will be brought back for a third meeting before a decision is made.

Next month’s meeting is scheduled for Monday the 2nd October, so it looks likely that that date will be the earliest that we can expected an announcement.