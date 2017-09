A text alert system to allow the public report instances of illegal parking on disabled bays in Letterkenny is being considered by Donegal County Council

The scheme would be introduced on a pilot basis and similar to one already underway in Gorey County Wexford.

The motion was passed at the latest sitting of Letterkenny Municipal District.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh is hopeful that this is a step closer in getting such a scheme up and running…….