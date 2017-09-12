Derry councillor calls for safety measures at Racecourse Road junction

Transport NI is being urged to consider placing a zebra crossing on the section of the Racecourse Road between the junction of Carnhill and Danesfort Crescent in Derry.

Cllr Tony Hasson issued the call after a woman was knocked down and injured on this stretch of road on Friday afternoon last, and says since he issued the statement, there was another incident on the road this morning.

Councillor Hassan says in the last few years the Racecourse Road has seen a steady increase in a heavy volume of traffic, and safety measures are needed……….