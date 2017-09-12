Council to discuss flood defences with OPW

A meeting between local representatives and the OPW is due to take place to discuss the level of flood defence measures in Donegal.

It follows last month’s devastating floods in Inishowen while Stranorlar and Letterkenny respectively were also hit.

It was confirmed yesterday that the bill for repairs to road infrastructure in Donegal is estimated at €15.3m.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Gerry McMonagle fears future flooding is likely, and says measures need to be put in place now to prevent as much potential destruction as possible……..