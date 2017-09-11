Rory Gallagher named manager of Fermanagh Senior Football team

Rory Gallagher has made a quick return to Inter County management having been appointed as Fermanagh Senior Football Team manager.

He was ratified at a meeting of the Fermanagh County Board in Enniskillen on Monday night,

The Belleek native, who now resides in Killybegs, will fill the position vacated by Pete McGrath and will be joined by former Tyrone star Ryan McMenamin in his management team.

Gallagher was in charge of Donegal for the last three seasons, leading them to two Ulster finals and was also assistant manager under Jim McGuinness when Donegal lifted the Sam Maguire back in 2012.

Rory’s replacement in Donegal is expected to be announced next month.