Repair costs for Inishowen flooding estimated at over €15 million

It’s been confirmed that the total repair cost for roads infrastructure in Donegal following the recent floods is estimated at €15.3m

Meanwhile the Council has issued their latest update in the recovery operation:

· R244 at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh expected to open in 4 weeks.

· Local diversions not suitable for HGVs – HGVs being asked to use main roads (see below).

· 59 households have now registered as being displaced by floods.

· 115 bridges suffered flood damage and up to a quarter of these may have to be replaced

Repair Costs

The total repair cost for roads infrastructure in Donegal following the recent floods is estimated at €15.3m. This approximately breaks down as follows:

Inishowen MD – €13.45m

Letterkenny MD – €900k

Stranorlar MD – €700k

Donegal MD – €250k

Costs for other infrastructural damage, e.g. Housing, Community & Amenity Facilities, etc. are still being collated. Costs incurred during the initial response and subsequent clean-up are also being collated at present.

Road Updates

To date in excess of 600 issues have been identified on the 1500km road network in Inishowen and road users are being asked to continue to exercise extreme care when using these roads.

Donegal County Council’s Road Service is continuing to work to have the priority regional routes in Inishowen open as soon as possible and below is an update on the status of these roads:

· R240 at Riverside between Quigleys Point and Carndonagh is now open to single lane traffic. Motorists are asked to remember that there is a 20 tonne weight restriction on this road and for this reason it is not suitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs).

· R238 at Three Trees between Muff and Quigleys Point is now open to two way traffic.

· R244 at Craignahorna on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh remains closed. Work is continuing on repairing this road and a bespoke box culvert has been procured, ordered and is now being manufactured. It is expected that this road will be reopened in 4 weeks.

· The L-1781-6 Grainne’s Gap is now open with a small diversion at Thompsontown bridge. This bridge is due to open on Friday 15 September.

Local diversions not suitable for HGV’s

Local diversions for these regional roads are not suitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles and the Council is asking that HGVs use the following alternative routes:

· Buncrana to Ballyliffin to Clonmany to Carndonagh route or

· Muff to Quigleys Point to Moville to Carndonagh route.

Rural roads

A number of rural roads across the peninsula have been closed due to damage caused during the floods and below is an update on the current status of these roads:

L-1891-2 – Eskaheen Road to chapel – remains closed.

L-1381-2 – Meendacalliagh/Evishbreedy: Illies to Glentoghter – now open.

L-53912 – Annagh – remains closed

L-7451-1 – Drumskillen Road – remains closed

L-7631-3 – Glenbridge Road – remains closed

L-7641-1 – Gortcormacan – remains closed and due to open on Friday 29th September.

L-7681-1 – Lowertown Road/Gortcormacan – remains closed.

L-7761-2 – Knowhead Road/Calfwarn – remains closed.

Bridges damaged by floods

Approximately 115 bridges have suffered flood damage and up to a quarter of these may have to be replaced. Council staff are dealing with these bridges on a priority basis and temporary repairs are taking place to allow access. However, it may take 6 to 12 months to arrange permanent replacements