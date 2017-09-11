No formal funding for iCare since service began 17 years ago

The CEO of an Inishowen charity which provides a youth club and special interaction for children with autism says they still receive no formal funding from the state, 17 years after the service began.

Angela Tourish heads up iCare, which has been described as a lifeline by parents of children with autism, and exists primarily on the back of local fundraising.

Speaking today on the Ten to One Show, she said they have received grants averaging €8,000 a year from Donegal County Council’s development fund, but that money was not forthcoming this year because of other priorities.

Angela Tourish told Greg Hughes that the HSE regularly refers children to the service, but provides no financial support: