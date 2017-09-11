Mc Elduff hopes new evidence will shed light on Arkinson disappearance

It’s hoped new evidence received in connection with the case of Castlederg teenager Arlene Arkinson may shed light on what happened when she disappeared almost 23 years ago.

Two folders have been submitted to the coroner from Gardai, believed to contain information on lines of inquiry and searches conducted in the Republic of Ireland.

The 15 year-old disappered in 1994 after attending a disco in Bundoran and was last seen in the company of convicted killer Robert Howard.

West Tyrone MP, Barry McElduff has welcomed the lastest development in the inquest into the missing teenager, but says the delay in putting forward the information was worrying…………