A Donegal councillor is urging the authority to notify Google and other relevant e-mappers when majopr changes are made to road layouts in the county.

Cllr Michael Mc Bride will raise the issue with engineers at a Letterkenny Municipal District meeting today.

He says he was prompted to make the call after hearing of a man from Cavan who was trying to get to a point clopse to the former Unifi site, but the electronic system he was using continually sent him to the Mountain Top because the system hadn’t been updated.

Cllr Mc Bride says with more and mopre people using this techology, it’s important that regular updates are made……………….