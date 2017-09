Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup Group A

Swilly Rovers 2 Derry City 5

(Kennedy Boachie-Ansah and Adam Salhi for Swilly Rovers; Dylan Devine, Caolan McLaughlin (2) and Ethan Harkin for Derry City Reserves)

Fanad United 0 Cockhill Celtic 0

Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup Group B

Finn Harps 0 Letterkenny Rovers 5

Pajo Rafferty, Sean McCarron (2), Lee Toland and Kevin McGrath