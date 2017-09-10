Reaction: Gaoth Dobhair into the final four of Donegal SFC

Final Score:

Gaoth Dobhair: 2-12

St Eunan’s: 0-16

Gaoth Dobhair have become the last team in the final four of the Michael Murphy’s Senior Football Championships.

On a horrible day in Ballybofey, Gaoth Dobhair came out of the blocks strongly in the first half and led by 1-07 – 0-04 at the break.

In the second 30, led by Niall O’Donnell – who was brilliant throughout – St Eunan’s mounted a comeback.

They brought the game back to just three points, but a goal from Dara O’Bhaoill gave Gaoth Dobhair the advantage once again.

The fourteen time champions were able to hold onto the lead for the remaining twenty minutes as they progress into the semi-finals alongside Kilcar, Naomh Conaill, and St Michael’s.

Tom Comack spoke to Gaoth Dobhair’s James Carroll on their victory..