Reaction: Kilcar through to SFC semi-final after win over Bundoran

Final Score:

Kilcar: 1-20

Bundoran: 1-09

Kilcar have become the first side to book themselves in the semi-final of the Michael Murphy’s Senior Football Championship with a relatively easy win over Bundoran today.

On a wet and breezy day in MacCumhaill Park, Kilcar played like the strong favourites they were going into the game and cruised to a comfortable victory.

Kilcar took an early lead when Ryan McHugh fired the ball into the back of the net to put his side five points ahead after just eight minutes.

Bundoran were back in the game minutes later when Barra Mac Fionnghaile fouled in his own penalty area; the defender was given a black card and Christy Keaney placed his penalty passed the keeper.

But Kilcar – who have only lost one game all year – proved far too strong for Bundoran in the second half.

Oisin Kelly spoke to Kilcar manager Barry Doherty after the game…