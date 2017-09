Gaoth Dobhair returned to the semi finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship on Sunday by beating St Eunan’s 2-12 to 0-16 at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

They will now play Naomh Conaill in the last four on Saturday 30th September.

Gaoth Dobahir assistant manager John Bosco Gallagher told Tom Comack it’s a great feeling to be in the semi final…