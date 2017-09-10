Donegal Senior Semi Finals confirmed – Gary McDaid Reaction

The semi final line for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship was confirmed on Sunday.

Kilcar, who were easy 1-20 to 1-9 winners against Bundoran will meet St Michael’s who beat Burt by two points on Saturday.

The other semi final sees Noamh Conaill face off with Gaoth Dobhair. Gaoth Dobhair beat St Eunan’s 2-12 to 0-16 in a hard fought quarter final yesterday in Ballybofey while Naomh Conaill overcame Killybegs by four points on Saturday.

Gary McDaid is a three time Dr Maguire Cup winner with Glenswilly, here’s his take on the semi final pairings…