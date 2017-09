As Hurriance Irma continues to batter Florida, it is reported that 3 people within the state have died.

Irma has already killed at least 22 people in the Carribean.

More than 6 million people were ordered to evacuate with Florida Governor Rick Scott pleading again today with residents to heed advice.

Donegal man Joe McFadden who is currently living in Orlando, is preparing for Hurricane Irma to hit.

He says it appears the hurricane has veered West meaning Orlando may not receive a direct hit: